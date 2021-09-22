Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MBII. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Aegis reduced their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $144.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,895 shares of company stock worth $125,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,554,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 303,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 614,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 3,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,694,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 2,616,245 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

