Martin P. Klein Sells 1,200 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $81,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ATH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 584,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,749. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

