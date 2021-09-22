Martin P. Klein Sells 1,200 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $81,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE ATH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 584,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,749. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
