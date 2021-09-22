MASQ Hits Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $135,219.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00171663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00114347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.29 or 0.07010639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.56 or 1.00126767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.11 or 0.00797772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.