Matryx Price Hits $0.0387 on Top Exchanges (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Matryx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matryx has a market cap of $898,763.65 and approximately $4,976.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00125808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044927 BTC.

About Matryx

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

