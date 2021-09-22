MEET.ONE Price Down 54.8% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $521,541.99 and $142,197.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00072298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00115470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00170433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.70 or 0.06914947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,478.07 or 1.00092731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.12 or 0.00789919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

