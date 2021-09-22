Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.34 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE TAK opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

