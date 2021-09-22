Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.42 or 0.00008117 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $70,748.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

