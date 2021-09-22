Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00.
NYSE TWTR traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. 13,041,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,112,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 0.77.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
