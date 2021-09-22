Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00.

NYSE TWTR traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. 13,041,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,112,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

