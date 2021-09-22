Michael Stubblefield Sells 141,300 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVTR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 5,243,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,672,000 after buying an additional 361,023 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.