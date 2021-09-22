Michael Stubblefield Sells 141,300 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AVTR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 5,243,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,672,000 after buying an additional 361,023 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
