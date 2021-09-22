Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,920,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.26% of Micron Technology worth $248,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. 712,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,820,268. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

