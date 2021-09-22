Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Intersect Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.21 and its 200 day moving average is $266.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

