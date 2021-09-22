Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Scott & Selber Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,246,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.20 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

