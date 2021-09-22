Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,381 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 10.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.77. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.20 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

