Mist (MIST) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $2.06 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00129881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046138 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

