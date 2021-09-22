Mithril Market Cap Reaches $46.74 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $46.74 million and $15.57 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00406932 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

