ModiHost 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,647.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $152,639.23 and approximately $25,647.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00127639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046197 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

