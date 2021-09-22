Monetha Trading Up 1.7% This Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and $448,207.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

