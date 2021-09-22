MongoDB (MDB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/17/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $505.00 to $590.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2021 – MongoDB was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

9/9/2021 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $549.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

9/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $406.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $505.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $245.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $415.00 to $534.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $384.00 to $495.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $526.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $450.00.

8/24/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $390.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $22.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $510.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,418. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $211.29 and a one year high of $515.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.51 and its 200-day moving average is $342.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,267 shares of company stock valued at $73,123,720 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

