MXC Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.65 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, MXC has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $79.65 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.90 or 0.00712500 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001339 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.38 or 0.01160219 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

