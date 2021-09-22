NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

