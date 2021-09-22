NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 12,611 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $100.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

