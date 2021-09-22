NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,439 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,787. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.