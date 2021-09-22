NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 2,443 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $217.23. 144,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

