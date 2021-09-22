NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 49,792 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,792 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 544,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,152. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

