NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,479 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.41. 35,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.