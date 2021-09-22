NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 4,472 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.70 and its 200-day moving average is $187.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

