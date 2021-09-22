NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 30,957 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,077. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $153.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

