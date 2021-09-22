NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 395,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,294,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.74. The stock had a trading volume of 700,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723,401. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $468.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

