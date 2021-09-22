NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $11.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.11. 587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.35 and a 1-year high of $251.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

