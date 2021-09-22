NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 95,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

