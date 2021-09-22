NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 407,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 235,727 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $69.70. The company had a trading volume of 336,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,079. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

