NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.46. 214,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,995,321. The stock has a market cap of $348.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

