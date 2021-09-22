NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $100,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

NYSE GPI traded up $9.94 on Wednesday, hitting $193.60. 7,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.