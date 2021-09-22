Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Cap of $810.22 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003341 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $810.22 million and $14.36 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00129585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046175 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

