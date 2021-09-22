NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 194,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.