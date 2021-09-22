NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,194,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,942,000 after purchasing an additional 757,859 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

