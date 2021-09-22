Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.64. 128,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,686. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

