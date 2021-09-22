Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP David A. Weber Sells 2,359 Shares

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.24. 78,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,786. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

