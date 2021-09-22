Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,405 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

