Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino Sells 7,500 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $1,706,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total value of $1,774,338.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.09.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

