NuBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuBits has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001675 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

