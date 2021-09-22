ODIN PROTOCOL Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $31,678.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00067046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00167163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00108383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.58 or 0.06845715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,903.44 or 0.99445664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002540 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

