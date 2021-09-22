Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $251.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.48. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,838 shares of company stock worth $49,273,633. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.