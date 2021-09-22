Only1 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001474 BTC on major exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $2.23 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046029 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

