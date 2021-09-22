Oppenheimer Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $84.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

