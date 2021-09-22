Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CEO Thomas Hallam Buys 6,000 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CEO Thomas Hallam purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $14,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PALI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 503,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palisade Bio had a negative net margin of 269.81% and a negative return on equity of 735.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

