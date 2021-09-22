Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2,017.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,230 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after buying an additional 193,040 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,993,000 after buying an additional 94,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 645,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,632,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $482,450. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $146.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.