Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.10. 10,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.05 and its 200 day moving average is $305.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

