Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Perficient worth $45,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Perficient stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,928. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

