Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $8,269.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00392367 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002395 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.63 or 0.00970510 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,203,149 coins and its circulating supply is 430,942,713 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

